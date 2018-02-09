Dunkin’ Donuts, the pastry restaurant chain with over 12,500 branches worldwide, will spend the next two years phasing out the use of polystyrene cups in favor of paper alternatives.

Currently, the majority of the company’s international stores already use double-walled paper coffee cups – but Dunkin’ now plans on eliminating foam cups from their entire supply chain by 2020.

The move is expected to save over 1 billion foam cups from the waste stream every year.

The initiative is not the first step that the company has taken towards becoming more environmentally friendly, either – all of their restaurants’ cardboard sleeves, carrying trays, napkins, and bags are made out of recycled papers and materials.

Additionally, Dunkin’ Donuts has undertaken several other progressive practices, such as serving Fair Trade certified espresso beans in certain stores, and eliminating artificial dyes and flavors from their menu.

RELATED: San Francisco Officially Declares Itself a No-Styrofoam Zone

Karen Raskopf, the Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer of the company, said: We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests. Transitioning away from foam has been a critical goal for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., and with the double-walled cup, we will be able to offer a replacement that meets the needs and expectations of both our customers and the communities we serve.”

Donut Let Your Friends Miss Out On The Good News: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Dunkin’ Donuts)