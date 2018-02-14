In a bid to banish air pollution generated by automobiles, German ministers have announced that they will be testing free public transport in five different cities.

In a letter written to the Environmental Commissioner of the EU, German legislators wrote: “We are considering public transport free of charge in order to reduce the number of private cars.”

“Effectively fighting air pollution without any further unnecessary delays is of the highest priority for Germany,” they added, according to AFP.

The initiative will be launching by the end of the year “at the latest” in cities such as Bonn, Essen, and Mannheim. Should the scheme prove successful, Germany will expand the initiative and start refining public infrastructure to support the increased transit capacity.

In addition to the free public transport, German legislators are planning on tightening emission restrictions for cabs and buses; implementing more tax breaks for low-emission vehicles; and encouraging carpool schemes.

All of these tactics will hopefully help the nation achieve the environmental goals set by the Paris Agreement.

