Hillary Swank Steps Up to Save Tiny Pups Left at a Shelter

These babies may not have cost a million dollars, but they’re sure worth a lot to Oscar award-winning actress Hillary Swank.

Two golden retriever pups named Scully and Mulder after the dynamic X Files television show duo were recently taken in by Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue in West Virginia.

They were shocked when – after posting a photo of the pups to social media – they received an email from the 42-year-old Hollywood star offering the dogs a home.

With a little bit of coordination between the nonprofit and the actress, Scully and Mulder were shipped out to Beverly Hills to stay with their new movie mom.

In conclusion to the sweet story, Swank and the pups have reportedly been having a pawesome time hiking together on some local California trails. Though Swank plans on keeping at least one of the pups – while helping the other find a different forever home – she says that they are both the sweetest companions a girl could have.

“Fostering not only saves lives and allows more room for other animals in the shelter until they too find a foster or forever home, but it can also be an important transition to finding forever homes,” wrote Swank. “The grateful heartfelt love I receive from dogs when fostering is life-changing, not only for the dog, but for me.”

