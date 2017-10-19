Irish Mosque Opens Doors to the Homeless Amidst First Hurricane in 50 Years Culture

When was Ireland preparing for its first hurricane in 50 years, this mosque was making sure that every citizen was safe – even the homeless ones.

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland announced on Monday that it would be welcoming in the homeless community of Dublin for the duration of Hurricane Ophelia.

Additionally, they served free snacks, soup, tea, and coffee.

Mosque representatives told the Independent: “it’s the minimum that we can do as humanitarians.”

The center also wrote on Facebook: “Please stay safe everyone, especially during the times that the storm hits and its aftermath. Check in on your elderly and vulnerable neighbours, bring in your pets and make sure your bins and any other items that can be blown away are secured or brought in.”

