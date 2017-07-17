Jilted Bride Donates $30,000 Reception to City’s Homeless Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Despite being left high and dry, this bride decided to turn her heartbreak into kindness instead.

Sarah Cummins had spent two years planning her dream wedding with her fiancé Logan Araujo. The expensively lavish affair was supposed to take place at the Ritz Charles in Carmel, Indiana – one of the fanciest locations in the city.

While Cummins chose not to disclose the reason for the cancelation, she was still devastated by the sudden change of plans. Plus, the celebration came with a non-refundable $30,000 deposit.

Instead of letting the food and decor go to waste, however, the 25-year-old Purdue University student called local homeless shelters and invited the residents to what would have been her wedding celebration.

Over 150 of the city’s homeless residents showed up to enjoy a deliciously prepared dinner and reception. Additionally, news of Cummins’s good deed spread across social media, inspiring other locals to donate formal attire for the guests.

“For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does,” Cummins told Indystar.

