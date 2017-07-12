Man Flies Drone Above Strange Sinkhole and Captures Stunning Footage

While Californians might be familiar with this strange gaping sinkhole, it is consistently a bamboozling sight to behold for visitors.

Thanks to a record-breaking winter, however, the 6-year dry spell has brought back the legendary water drain.

YouTube user Evan K flew a drone over the spillway in order to capture footage of the Glory Hole from the sky; and its swirling pattern is even more hypnotizing from a bird’s eye view.

(WATCH the video below)

