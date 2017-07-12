Man Flies Drone Above Strange Sinkhole and Captures Stunning Footage

Man Flies Drone Above Strange Sinkhole and Captures Stunning Footage

by -
0

While Californians might be familiar with this strange gaping sinkhole, it is consistently a bamboozling sight to behold for visitors.

The “Glory Hole” spillway of Lake Berryessa is tucked into the Vaca Mountains of Napa County, California. Measuring 76 feet across, the spillway has been nonexistent for several years due to drought.

RELATEDThe World Is Its Bathtub: Six Story High Rubber Duck Heads for Great Lakes

Thanks to a record-breaking winter, however, the 6-year dry spell has brought back the legendary water drain.

YouTube user Evan K flew a drone over the spillway in order to capture footage of the Glory Hole from the sky; and its swirling pattern is even more hypnotizing from a bird’s eye view.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Enchanting Story With Your Friends

COMMENTS