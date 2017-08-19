Man Gives Up Six-Figure Salary to Teach at Poor School, Then 95% of His Students Go to Top Colleges

Man Gives Up Six-Figure Salary to Teach at Poor School, Then 95%...

This school teacher used to be a high-powered lawyer with a six figure salary – but he gave it all up so he could help young people in his home neighborhood, one of the poorest areas in England.

Before Mouhssin Ismail started teaching at the Newham Collegiate Sixth Form school in East London, he worked at the international law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright.

After teaching for just one year, 190 of his 200 students are set to go to some of Britain’s best universities. Of that percentage, nine have been accepted to Oxford and Cambridge. One of the students has even been given an offer to study at MIT.

The 38-year-old economics instructor says that he first became inspired to work in education after becoming tired of impersonal financing.

“After a couple of years, I felt unfulfilled,” said the teacher, according to the Daily Mail. “I didn’t think, ‘that’s great, I have just done another £50 million deal,’ I thought, ‘am I making a contribution to society?’”

“My vision for The NCS is to make sure that the young men and women that leave us have the skills and habits of mind to be able to become future leaders in their chosen profession and in society at large. They will be confident visionaries who seek out opportunities and find new ways of thinking.”

