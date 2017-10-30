Man Plays Same Lottery Numbers For Years And Finally Wins Big On...

Man Plays Same Lottery Numbers For Years And Finally Wins Big On Friday The 13th

Inspiring by Good News Network

Kevin Blake has played the same Mega Millions lottery numbers at the same 7-Eleven for as long as he can remember.

But this year, on a Friday the 13th, something finally clicked.

“I’ve played the same numbers for years. It didn’t even occur to me that it was Friday the 13th,” Kevin said. “For just about every Mega Millions drawing, for as long as I can remember, I’ve gone to the same 7-Eleven and bought $5 in Mega Millions tickets.

“I always play some family birthdays, and then I get a couple of Easy Picks.”

Those numbers were: 02-07-18-26-31, with a Mega Ball of 12.

For years, Kevin played those numbers; it had become second nature. In fact, he had gotten so used to the routine that, after he got his tickets, Kevin put them in his pocket and just went about his day.

Later that night, it was Kevin’s wife, Stephanie, who ultimately made the discovery.

“I was watching the news Saturday night, after Kevin had gone to bed, and they ran a story about a Mega Millions jackpot winner being sold in Waterford,” she said. “I thought, ‘How neat that someone from our town won!’”

Stephanie decided to wake Kevin up to tell him the news — and luckily she did, because the more they heard the details about it, the more they began to put the pieces together.

