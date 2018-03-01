Fate Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Fate
Tag: Fate
Power is Restored to Puerto Rican School Thanks to Boy’s Generous Heart
Mar 1, 2018
Kids
Woman Realizes the Old Dog She Just Adopted Was Same One She Had as a Child
Feb 18, 2018
Animals
Man Wins $400,000 By Playing Lottery Numbers That Came to Him in a Dream
Feb 18, 2018
Inspiring
Woman’s Near-Fatal Car Accident Led Her to Marrying the Love of Her Life
Feb 17, 2018
Inspiring
Strangers Get New Hearts on the Same Day, Fall in Love After Families Met in Waiting Room
Feb 14, 2018
Inspiring
Because His AirBnb Guest Had a Heart Attack, Man’s Ingenuity is Now Saving Thousands of Lives
Feb 7, 2018
Inspiring
‘Back from the dead’: Dog Returns Home 10 Years After Going Missing
Feb 6, 2018
Animals
Mom Ends Up Marrying Stranger She Thought Was Trying To Kidnap Her Kids During a Blizzard
Feb 5, 2018
Inspiring
Dutch Railway’s Unique Social Media Gives Passengers Second Chances With Their Missed Connections
Jan 29, 2018
World
An Amazing Story of Synchronicity as Heirloom Ring is Found by Strangers in Time for Marriage Proposal
Jan 28, 2018
Inspiring
‘Miracle on 85th Street’: How a Huge Dog Saved My Child’s Life
Jan 20, 2018
Animals
Father Follows Intuition, Hires Helicopter and Finds Injured Son in Crash
Jan 17, 2018
Inspiring
Man Buys New House But Doesn’t Know He Moved Next Door to His Mother’s Secret Child
Jan 13, 2018
Inspiring
Lucky Break: Mother of Two Wins $5M on Ticket She Bought By Mistake
Jan 6, 2018
Inspiring
Friends For 60 Years Find Out They’re Biological Brothers
Dec 27, 2017
Inspiring
In Honor of Man Who Rescued Her 68 Years Ago, Woman Has Donated 16 Gallons of Blood
Dec 23, 2017
Inspiring
Couple Gets Engaged Just Hours Before They Become Heroes At a Liquor Store
Dec 14, 2017
Heroes
Coffee and a Muffin at Restaurant Drive-thru Saves a Stranger’s Life
Dec 8, 2017
Inspiring
Youngster Travels 1,000 Miles to Meet 81-Year-old Lady He Met on ‘Words With Friends’
Dec 5, 2017
Inspiring
When Wife Needed Kidney, He Walked For Miles Holding a Sign – and He Just Found a Donor
Nov 8, 2017
Inspiring
1
2
3
Page 1 of 3
