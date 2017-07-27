Man Spoon Feeding His Wife Ice Cream in 98 Degree Weather Will Melt Your Heart Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

If you ever feel like you are giving up on true love, this heartwarming couple might cheer you up.

After going for a dip at the local pool in Franklin, Tennessee, Pastor Brent Kelley was taking his kids out for ice cream on Monday.

“When I got my ice cream and pulled out, I realized that this elderly man beside me was sitting out side his car door, spoon feeding his wife … who also looked [to be] in her late eighties,” wrote Kelley. “He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride …”

Since Kelley posted about the incident, the photo of the older couple has been shared by hundreds of people admiring the endearing exchange.

After the photo went viral, the son of the couple reportedly reached out to the 34-year-old minister and said that his parents were incredibly touched by the kindness shown to them in the comment section of the post.

“It was a beautiful display of love,” said Kelley.

Reprint (Photo by Brent Kelley)