Man Transforms Who He Thought Was Online Scammer into Village Saint by Sending Him $30 Camera

We’re all familiar with the tricks and excuses used by internet scammers to get money from unsuspecting social media users. But when Ben Taylor struck up a bargain with a man from Liberia named Joel, it didn’t end the way that you think it would.

Joel first sent a message to Taylor on Facebook asking the YouTube creator to send him expensive electronic devices so he could sell them on the Liberian market and support his family. Additionally, he said that he would split the profits with Taylor 50/50.

33-year-old Taylor was about to write off the online plea as spam – but something kept him from deleting the message. He figured that if he kept correspondence with Joel, it would at least use up some of the man’s time that could be scamming other more unsuspecting people.

So he responded to Joel and said that he ran a business that paid people to take photographs of where they lived. If Joel complied, Taylor could hire him as a kind of freelance photographer.

To his surprise, Joel sent Taylor a few photos of his home in Monrovia, Liberia. Though they were blurry and badly-lit, the YouTuber was impressed that the guy even put in any effort at all.

It may have seemed counterintuitive, but Taylor decided to take a chance on Joel. He sent him a $30 camera and asked him to try taking some better photos of his village. He also gave the Liberian some pointers on how to hold the camera still and allow for as much light on the subject as possible.

The photos became better and better until eventually Joel was taking some very breathtaking photos of life in West Africa.

Taylor then created a photo book of Joel’s pictures called “By D Grace of God” – appropriately named after a line from one of Joel’s emails – and he and started an Indiegogo page asking for donations. The book sold over 1,000 copies in 40 countries.

True to their original bargain, Taylor split the profits with Joel 50/50 – except the YouTuber had promised that he would give his half of the money to charity. He asked the Liberian whether there was any charities that could benefit the photographer’s home country. Joel said that local children did not have the money for school supplies because they were so poor. Money for notebooks, backpacks, and pencils were scarce.

Taylor then wire transferred $500 to Joel in Liberia so he could buy the supplies for the kids – and to Taylor’s astonishment, the villager kept his promise. Joel loaded up a taxi filled with school supplies that he bought from his local market and distributed them to all of the local schools. Naturally, he took plenty of pictures to show the kids’ excited reactions.

Ben says that in light of the success from Indiegogo, he created a website for “By D Grace of God” so people could continue to support Joel and his family by buying the photo book and additional merchandise.

The 33-year-old also says that he still can’t believe his YouTube career has turned into such a life-changing experience.

“I’m just a regular guy!” Taylor told Good News Network. “I go to work and hang out with my wife and baby. YouTube is just a fun side hobby.”

“[But] the response has been crazy. People have reached out to me asking how they can help,” he added.

This is not the only incident where a possible internet scam has had a happy ending, either. After a Swedish woman was scammed by a Nigerian college student, they ended up striking up a friendship and she offered to pay for the rest of his school so he could give up scamming. The two now reportedly call each other on the phone once a week to chat about college life and work.

Another heartwarming example of a negative online experience turned positive is when a woman was cat-fished by an older man on the internet who used photos of a Turkish model to make her think he was younger and more handsome. When she discovered the truth, she reached out to the model and told him that someone was using his photos for online scams. The two then began chatting online until they started dating. They now live together in London.

Taylor’s story may not have ended in romance, but it still teaches a valuable lesson on judgement.

“I really thought I was going to make a YouTube series about messing with a scammer,” he told Good News Network. “This story turned into something completely different. If there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s that you shouldn’t judge people right off the bat. When we actually take time to understand and get to know each other, we might be pleasantly surprised.”

(WATCH the video below)

