Meet the Singing Cop Who Sounds Just Like Johnny Cash

Billy Morgan may look like a regular cop – albeit a tall, dark, and handsome cop – but he’s being hailed as the dopplegänger of America’s favorite country singer: Johnny Cash.

Shocked by his resemblance to the original musician, Morgan’s peers complimented him on his uncanny resemblance to Cash.

Since his first comparison to the country singer, Morgan has since done several performances as Cash – and his impersonation is truly striking.

Morgan says that he often played music with a band before becoming a police officer. Now, he says he would like to utilize his musical talent to raise money for charity, while still working on the police force.

(WATCH the video below)

