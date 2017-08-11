Watch Neighbors Throw a Parade for Breast Cancer Patient on Last Day...

Watch Neighbors Throw a Parade for Breast Cancer Patient on Last Day of Chemo Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

This Ohio community is a prime example of how to properly love thy neighbor.

When it was Amy Kleiner’s last day of chemotherapy, her neighbors, friends, and family gathered outside of her home to surprise her with a parade.

CHECK OUT: Remember Britney Spears? She Just Donated Heaps of Cash to Child Cancer Treatment

Complete with ribbons, signs, and balloons, the parade was waiting for Kleiner when a neighbor lured the unsuspecting woman out from her garage.

And judging by the expression on Kleiner’s face, it was a splendid surprise indeed.

(WATCH the vide below)

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends