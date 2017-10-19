NFL Player to Donate All His 2017 Game Checks To City Kids

NFL Player to Donate All His 2017 Game Checks To City Kids Culture

Sports by Good News Network

This football player just scored big for the next generation’s academic opportunities.

Chris Long, the Philadelphia Eagle’s defensive end player, just announced that he would be donating the rest of his year’s salary for the rest of the game year to increase educational equality.

According to ESPN, Long has a 2017 base salary of $1 million.

CHECK OUT: Quarterback Gives First NFL Game Check to Cafeteria Workers Affected by Hurricane

“As you may already know, I have committed my first 6 game checks to fund scholarships in my hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia,” says Long. “Now, I’m pledging my last 10 game checks to organizations supporting educational equity and opportunity in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia – the three cities that I’ve called home throughout my NFL career.”

“I’m playing the entire 2017 NFL season without collecting income because I believe that education is the best gateway to a better tomorrow for EVERYONE in America,” he added.

MORE: Watch College Football Player Overwhelmed by Scholarship Given for His Kindness

“I’m encouraging fans, businesses and every person with a desire to join in my pursuit of equal education opportunities for all students to make their own pledge. My goal is that through this campaign my donation will be doubled by those inspired to join the effort – because together we can accomplish more.”

The donation is part of his Pledge 10 For Tomorrow initiative, a fundraising campaign to promote learning equity.

(WATCH the video below)

Score Big With Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint