Panicked Brides Say ‘I Do’ to Strangers Offering Up Their Own Dresses After Shop Abruptly Closes Uplift

Any DFW bride affected by #AlfredAngelo that needs a dress ASAP I have an unaltered ivory Watters size 10 with belt! pic.twitter.com/BAePMyicsJ — Lauren Evans (@LaurenMarie463) July 15, 2017

When a wedding store abruptly went bankrupt, leaving thousands of anxious customers without their gowns, these veteran brides stepped up to help.

Angelo Alfred, one of the world’s largest wedding dress manufacturers, announced their Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week. Many of their orders, which some brides had already paid for, were left unfulfilled.

Along with posting the sizing info of the dresses, users have been either offering up their gowns for free, or simply for the price of shipping and handling.

Additionally, other bridal stores are giving discounts to Angelo Alfred customers who can provide proof of purchase.

“We know how much goes into planning a wedding, and we want to ensure that everyone affected by this news can still have the day of their dreams,” wrote David’s Bridal company in a press release. “If you recently purchased an Alfred Angelo wedding dress or bridesmaid dress and did not receive it, we are offering a discount on a replacement dress of your choice.”

If you're an #AlfredAngelo client scrambling for a dress, my size 18 Cinderella ball gown can be sent to you for S&H. DM me! pic.twitter.com/QcpFiYXs3G — Ishita (@ishiekent) July 16, 2017

Hello Brides! size 2 slim fit dress is available for those ripped off by AA. I also have multiple brides made dresses #dressmatchmaker pic.twitter.com/GWcPWzNQK0 — Jennifer Gable (@JenAGab) July 16, 2017

#alfredangelo if you've been affected and can send proof, I will give you my dress for free. DM me. Needs to be cleaned and shipped. pic.twitter.com/X4jADWp1uA — Cassandra Duck (@CassieDuck814) July 14, 2017

Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine! pic.twitter.com/LyCwfMD3Jn — Macie Hanrahan (@maciecakes13) July 14, 2017

