Panicked Brides Say ‘I Do’ to Strangers Offering Up Their Own Dresses After Shop Abruptly Closes

When a wedding store abruptly went bankrupt, leaving thousands of anxious customers without their gowns, these veteran brides stepped up to help.

Angelo Alfred, one of the world’s largest wedding dress manufacturers, announced their Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week. Many of their orders, which some brides had already paid for, were left unfulfilled.

Luckily, women across the nation took to Twitter to volunteer the dresses that they had already worn down the aisle.

Along with posting the sizing info of the dresses, users have been either offering up their gowns for free, or simply for the price of shipping and handling.

Additionally, other bridal stores are giving discounts to Angelo Alfred customers who can provide proof of purchase.

“We know how much goes into planning a wedding, and we want to ensure that everyone affected by this news can still have the day of their dreams,” wrote David’s Bridal company in a press release. “If you recently purchased an Alfred Angelo wedding dress or bridesmaid dress and did not receive it, we are offering a discount on a replacement dress of your choice.”

