Scotland Blows World Away With Wind Power Equal to 118% of Nation’s Electricity Needs News

Scotland has just broken a renewable energy record by generating the equivalent of 118% of the nation’s electricity between January and June – solely through wind power.

According to analysis provided by WWF Scotland, this year’s wind power output jumped by 25% compared to the same period in 2015.

“The first six months of 2017 have certainly been incredible for renewables, with wind turbines alone helping to ensure millions of tonnes of climate-damaging carbon emissions were avoided,” Sam Gardner, WWF Scotland’s acting director, said in a statement.

“Scotland is continuing to break records on renewable electricity, attracting investment, creating jobs and tackling climate change. If we want to reap the same rewards in the transport and heating sectors we need the Scottish Government to put in place strong policies on energy efficiency and transport in the forthcoming Climate Change Bill.”

(Photo by Vince O'Sullivan)