 CPR Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags CPR

Tag: CPR

When Man Suddenly Collapses, People Line Up For 96-Minute CPR Marathon to Save Him

Heroes

Jail Inmates Rush to Save Fallen Officer, Rather Than Escaping

Heroes

American Airlines Worker Hailed for Saving 2 Lives in 1 Day

Heroes

Watch Mother Resuscitate Baby Deer with 8 Minutes of CPR

Top Videos

‘My son is not breathing’: Watch Heroic Cop Save Toddler’s Life

Heroes

Cop Who Saved Choking Infant is Asked to Be Her Godfather

Inspiring

Watch Italian Sailor Use Mouth-to-Mouth to Rescue Drowning Kitten

Heroes

Vacationer Saves Life of Baby Floating Lifeless in a Stream (WATCH)

Heroes

12-year-old Learns CPR, Never Expecting to Save Dad (Video)

Kids

Heroic Teen: “I Left a Pizza Boy and Returned a Pizza Man”

Heroes

10 Year-old Girl Saves a Life Three Hours After Learning CPR

Kids
family survives scuba disaster - family photo

Scuba Survivor is Alive Because Husband Would Not Stop CPR

Health
Administering CPR, Photo by jdurham, morguefile

When Not To Quit: Man Revived After 96 Minutes Thanks to New Technology

Health
CPR symbol

Dozens of People Perform CPR to Save One Heart Attack Victim

Health

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC