Forgiveness Archives - Good News Network

On Death Row for 21 Years, Nick Yarris Visits Us to Talk About Forgiveness on Good News Weekly LIVE (WATCH)

Founders Blog

7 Steps to Help You (Truly) Forgive Your Spouse

Self-Help

City Council Worker Advocates For Teens Who Carjacked Her – and Now They’re Inspiring Others Too

Inspiring

Sarah Silverman Befriends Troll Who Insulted Her and Pays For His Medical Treatment

Celebrities

Mosque Pays Fines For Man Who Vandalized Their Building

Religion

Man Gets Anonymous Apology and $40 From Kid Who Scratched His Truck– But Damage is Invisible

Inspiring

Muslim Father Forgives Man Involved With Son’s Murder, Hugs Him in Court

Inspiring

Students of Acid Attack Forgive Their Assailant: “Mental illness is not a choice”

Inspiring

Wrongfully Convicted Man Holds No Grudge After Spending 24 Years in Prison: “I feel wonderful”

Inspiring

Victim’s Family Buys Airfare for Loved Ones of Inmate About to be Executed

Inspiring

Man Returns Library Book 35 Years Later With $200 Check And Author’s Autograph

Inspiring

A Trump Supporter and Man He Punched Hug in Court, Vow to Heal America Together

Inspiring

Man Who Shot Up Mosque Goes Back For Forgiveness, Finds Hugs Waiting

Religion

Paralyzed at Columbine, Shooting Victim Forgives Mother of Gunman

Inspiring

Pope and Russian Orthodox Leader ‘Like Brothers’ In First Meeting Since Churches Split 1000 Yrs Ago

Religion

Pro-Lifer Takes Flowers to Planned Parenthood to Apologize and Say Thanks

Inspiring

Out Of Tragedy, An Unexpected Connection Is Made

Inspiring

Woman Returns $200 She Stole 15 Years Ago Because ‘I Regret It’

Inspiring
photo by Anita Patterson via Morguefile

The Act of Forgiveness: Learning How to Forgive

Your Blogs

Racist Outburst Led Man to Transform Life of His Homeless Abuser

World
