 Milwaukee Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Milwaukee

Tag: Milwaukee

Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units

USA

Young Lawyers Visit Shelters and Use Their Skills to Guide Homeless

USA

Hilarious Rooftop Sign Confuses Airline Passengers Flying into Milwaukee

Laughs

Ex-Cop and Ex-Con Stop Battling, Team Up for Second Chances (WATCH)

Inspiring

After Rescuing Him From Heart Attack Medics Return to Finish Shoveling His Driveway

Heroes

Actors Help Veterans to Vent Emotions Using Shakespeare

Arts & Leisure
hope-sign.jpg

Milwaukee Neighborhood Rallies To Put Young Boys On The Right Path

USA

Once Polluted, The Milwaukee River is Now Clean and Valuable

USA
Farming in urban lots sunflowers

Transforming Milwaukee’s Vacant Lots Into A New Agricultural Economy

USA
daycarekid

First-Grader Wraps up a Book for Classmate Who Got No Christmas Presents

Kids
cropped photo from Help Portrait-Milwaukee website

The Homeless Realize Their Value After Photographers Donate Portrait Sessions

Inspiring
hugging

100 Milwaukee Area Salons to Hold Fundraiser for Spa Shooting Victims

Business
Engineering students help student feed herself-JSvideo snapshot

Student Engineering Project Helps Girl Feed Herself

Inspiring
dog sniffing manhole - Riverkeepers photo

Sewage-Sniffing Dogs Locate Trouble Spots Along Milwaukee River

Environment
farmer-will-allen.jpg

Urban Farmer Envisioning 5-Story Farm Named to Time’s Most Influential 100

Inspiring
angel of lights

Hero Brothers Pulled Boy, 4, Out of Burning SUV

Heroes
monarch butterfly

Milwaukee Woman Rescues Butterflies from Development

Environment

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC