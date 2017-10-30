Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60...

Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units News

USA by Good News Network

Today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a host of community partners gathered to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of St. Anthony’s Apartments— 60 units of permanent supportive housing that will rise up from within the former St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The historic building at 1004 N. 10th St. was recently placed on the National Register of Historic

Places for its contribution to the city’s African-American history.

A Chicago-based affordable housing non-profit, Heartland Housing, is planning and renovating the building into 60 modern apartments, with onsite property management and supportive social

services, and also a health clinic and the homeless outreach programs run by its partner Capuchin Community Services.

“We believe society is better for everyone when all can participate, prosper, and reach their full

potential. Affordable housing is the foundation to these achievements.” said Michael Goldberg,

Executive Director of Heartland Housing. “Heartland Housing is thrilled to be adding a fourth

permanent supportive housing development in Milwaukee as part of our efforts to support those

who have struggled with homelessness in stabilizing their lives.”

“By providing permanent supportive housing to those who would otherwise be homeless, self-sufficiency will become more than a dream,” said Brother Rob Roemer, ministry director of

Capuchin Community Services, which has been serving the poor, the hungry, and the homeless for

nearly 50 years as part of the Franciscan Province of St. Joseph in Detroit, and its ministries worldwide.

The new apartments are expected to open in October 2018.

The project will be financed with multiple sources including Low Income Housing Tax Credits

and federal and state historic preservation tax credits. Other lead partners in the development

include the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, Wisconsin Economic

Development Corporation, Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee, along with funding

partners Enterprise Community Investment, US Bank, Zilber Family Foundation, the Federal

Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and Capuchin Community Services.

