Suicide Archives - Good News Network

Tag: Suicide
When Man Offers Possessions in Exchange For Ending His Life, Hundreds Rally Around Him
Jan 30, 2018
Inspiring
World’s First ‘Mental Health Ambulance’ is Helping Hundreds of People in Sweden
Jan 4, 2018
Health
Coffee and a Muffin at Restaurant Drive-thru Saves a Stranger’s Life
Dec 8, 2017
Inspiring
Artificial Intelligence Can Now Recognize Suicidal Signs on the Internet
Nov 29, 2017
Science
Watch Emotional Meeting Between Woman and the Man Who Received Her Late Husband’s Face
Nov 10, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Rookie Cop Save Dangling Suicidal Man Who Changed His Mind
Sep 20, 2017
Heroes
Rapper’s Performance on Suicide Awareness Inspires 50% Spike in Hotline Calls
Sep 2, 2017
Celebrities
‘Thanks for saving my life’: Man Marries Woman Who Prevented His Suicide 10 Years Ago
Aug 29, 2017
Inspiring
Youth Risks His Life to Crawl After Suicidal Woman and Talk Her Down
Aug 28, 2017
Heroes
When Passenger Asks to be Left at a Bridge, Uber Driver Intervenes Instead
Aug 9, 2017
Inspiring
Umpire Stops Woman From Committing Suicide Then Works in Stadium With View of Bridge
Jul 1, 2017
Heroes
Crowd Hangs On to Suicidal Man For 2 Hours Until Help Arrives
May 3, 2017
Heroes
Previously-Suicidal Man Runs Marathon With Guy Who Talked Him Down From Bridge
Apr 24, 2017
Inspiring
Dramatic Reduction in Teen Suicide Attempts After Same-sex Marriage Legalization
Feb 20, 2017
USA
Easy Intervention Proves Effective in Reducing Suicide Among Soldiers
Feb 5, 2017
USA
Grieving Mother Given Christmas Present of a Lifetime Thanks to Internet Strangers
Jan 1, 2017
Inspiring
Simple Checklist Leads to 82% Drop in Mental Health Patient Suicides
Dec 4, 2016
Health
Suicide Rates Plummet Among Members of Apache Tribe
Nov 27, 2016
USA
One State’s Temporary Gun-Removal Law Shows Promise to Prevent Suicides
Nov 20, 2016
USA
Man Prevents 500 Suicides by Patrolling Japanese Cliffs (WATCH Inspiring Film)
Oct 3, 2016
World
1
2
Page 1 of 2
