‘Thanks for saving my life’: Man Marries Woman Who Prevented His Suicide 10 Years Ago

Blake Walsh isn’t just Kevin’s wife – she is also the woman who saved his life.

Kevin and Blake first met at summer camp when they were 13 years old. Even when they were younger, Kevin says that he though she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen.

Due to a string of events, Kevin says he was “seconds away” from taking his own life. He had already written out his suicide note and was about to do the deed when his phone vibrated in his pocket. It was Blake.

As they spoke, Kevin told her that he had been planning on committing suicide. Shocked and mortified, Blake talked him down and made him promise that he would call her the next day.

The two became even closer friends until they fell in love and started dating. Then, 10 years after that fateful phone call, Kevin proposed to her in 2015.

During his proposal, Kevin reportedly told Blake: “I love you. Also, thanks for saving my life.”

(WATCH the video below)

