Toddler Who Saluted Fallen Officer For 2 Straight Hours is Surprised With Pint-Size Squad Car

In early October, 3-year-old Cohen Chastain honored a fallen officer from his hometown by standing up and saluting during her funeral procession — for two straight hours.

The tot’s actions moved not only his family but also the entire Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Rockmart, Georgia, and later that month the officers thanked Cohen by making him an honorary police officer during one special day.

But, like any officer, Cohen needed his very own squad car, so everyone in the police department chipped in to buy the boy his own pint-sized squad car, as well as other goodies.

“Many of you might recall this amazing three-year-old,” the Floyd County Sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Cohen stood for more than two hours during the processional honoring our sister, Det. Kristen Hearne. We wanted to bless Cohen for his selfless act of support and love.”

Photo by Floyd County Sheriff's Department