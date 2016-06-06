More Teens Taking Gap Year For ‘Voluntourism’ in South Africa–Here’s How News

‘Voluntourism’ is a becoming a more common practice among college and high school students, as well as backpackers, looking for a more local travel experience. For many students, like those in their ‘gap year,’ it is their first attempt at a solo trip abroad, especially because volunteer travel is one of the most affordable and safest ways to see the world.

South Africa is a popular destinations for adventure traveling–and a number of volunteer organizations offer placements in cities and townships across the country.

Volunteers can choose to work for the program that suits their skill and interest, and during a time period that fits their schedule. They often plan for stays of 6-8 weeks to make a bigger difference for their projects.

Volunteering in South Africa may not be the choice for every kind of traveler, but it certainly is one of the most experiential ways to explore local culture and make a difference while traveling abroad. Not only does it lets you experience the thrill South African adventures, but also lets you embrace the native lifestyle and make friends—on different soil—for lifetime.

For more information on how to sign up, visit Volunteering Solutions. Republish

