Watch Cop Sing to Blind Woman After Fixing Her Microwave Uplift

While fixing microwaves and singing songs may not be considered a requirement for “protecting and serving”, this cop is being hailed for the kindness behind the badge.

Officer Kristian Johnson of the Logan Police Department in Utah was deployed to a blind woman’s house after she dialed 911.

After Johnson stopped by her house to fix the appliance, he asked if the woman needed anything else.

The woman asked if Johnson could sing a song, saying that she would like to hear “You Are My Sunshine”. Despite Johnson cautioning that he wasn’t a very good singer, he launched into the tune with gusto.

Overjoyed by his kindness, the woman said that she would “never forget” that morning’s events.

(WATCH the video below)

