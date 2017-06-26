Watch Crowd Make Amazing Catch When Girl Falls From Ride Uplift

There was nothing amusing about this young woman dangling from an amusement park ride on Saturday evening – but the resulting rescue was an inspiring example of humanity.

Visitors of the Six Flags theme park of Lake George, New York were shocked to see a 14-year-old girl hanging from the Sky Ride gondola 25 feet above the ground.

When Park personnel stopped the ride, one man climbed a nearby tree so he could move the branches out of the girl’s path. Once the way was clear, the climber yelled out for the girl to let go.

And she did, landing safely into the arms of the people below.

After being checked over by emergency medical park personnel, she was airlifted to a local hospital where she was deemed healthy with no serious injuries. One of the rescuers was also reportedly treated for a back injury after catching the 14-year-old.

It’s unclear how the teen got caught in such a dangerous situation, as the ride was later inspected and declared in perfect working order. According to the Washington Post, the chances of sustaining an injury on the slow-moving Sky Ride is about 1 in 16 million.

While the event is still under investigation, however, one thing is clear: this group of random strangers were ready to risk their own health just to help a girl in distress.

(WATCH the video below)

