Watch What Happens When 13-Year-old Forgets Words to National Anthem While Nervous at the Mic Culture

What happened to Lauralie Mufute on Friday night is some people’s worst nightmare – but thankfully, she had an enthusiastic audience to help her out.

The 13-year-old was singing the national anthem before an NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks when she forgot the words to one of the verses.

The New Jersey youngster had just sung “whose bright stripes and bright stars” when she stopped – evidently struggling to remember the stanza.

She restarted the lyric again in hopes that it would come to her, only to falter once more.

Then, the crowd of 14,000 hockey fans packed inside the Newark Prudential Center came to her rescue and joined in for a rousing rendition of the last verse.

After she and the audience belted out the last few bars, Lauralie can be seen giving everyone an appreciative smile for the assistance.

“I was thrown off,” she told Inside Edition. “I’m glad the people in the stadium joined in and helped me sing and we continued to the end.”

