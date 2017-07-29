Watch These Tenacious Rabbits Riding on the Backs of Sheep to Escape...

Watch These Tenacious Rabbits Riding on the Backs of Sheep to Escape Floodwaters Uplift

Top Videos by Good News Network

Even though it involved some daring stunts, these bunnies weren’t sheepish about hitching a ride to safety.

Extreme weather on the South Island of New Zealand became particularly dangerous this weekend when record-breaking floods caused a state of emergency and mass evacuations.

LOOK: Rescued Young Kangaroo is Convinced He’s a Dog, Loves Life on the Farm

When he got closer to the sheep, however, he saw something strange: three bunnies had hopped on the backs of two separate sheep in order to escape the water below.

While rabbits are considered pests by most farmers in New Zealand, Horne decided to leave the rabbits alone as a reward for their resilience.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, they were just sitting there keeping out of the water, they must have got to the high spot and then jumped up on to the back of the sheep to stay dry,” Horne told the Guardian. “It shows you how resilient they are and why they survive so well.”

(WATCH some of his wooly video below)

Hop This Story Over To Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Ferg Horne)