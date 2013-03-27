Why Not Place a Mini Library in Your Front Yard?

While messing around and building things on his deck one day, Todd Bol took a dollhouse-size structure and turned it into a free community library that would have global impact.

He started a movement called Little Free Library, a nonprofit that seeks to place small book exchange boxes in neighborhoods around the world.

The idea has taken off, growing from 100 libraries in 2011 to 6,000 libraries in 2013.

You can find plans for building one of these boxes on their website, www.littlefreelibrary.org.



(READ the story, w/ photos, from Houzz.com)

Thanks to Susan Carr for sending the story!