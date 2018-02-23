This pup’s sweet gesture at the airport is a perfect example of how animals have a sixth sense for things unseen.

Cora the corgi and her owner Madison Palm were waiting to board a flight from Idaho to Alaska so they could visit Palm’s mother.

As they sat down in the boarding area, however, Cora suddenly trotted over to an older man for some attention.

“Before I could even call her she was already at his feet being loved on,” Palm told TODAY. “I asked him if she was bothering him,” Palm said. “And with a somber face and watery eyes he said, ‘No, no. I lost my dog last night.’”

Cora stayed by the man as he petted her neck and whispered little compliments into her ear. Palm, on the other hand, was heartened by her dog’s compassionate instincts.

This is not the first time that the canine has been intuitive of people’s emotional needs; 23-year-old Palm is currently training Cora to become certified as a therapy dog so she can help with her human’s anxiety.

“I truly think she has a gift. She knows who is hurting and she knows who needs her,” she said. “Once he told me that his dog passed away I looked at Cora and I thought to myself, ‘You are so amazing. How did I get so lucky?’”

