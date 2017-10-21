Boy Gives Away Lemonade and 100 Free Donuts to Police “Superheroes”

Boy Gives Away Lemonade and 100 Free Donuts to Police “Superheroes” Uplift

Kids by Bdavis81

Oliver Davis wanted to say thank you to all the police officers for their hard work. So he came up with a doughnut and lemonade stand for the police officers.

No money – he just wanted to remind the 100 police officers throughout the Kansas City area that people still care.

Oliver said: “I don’t need Batman, Spiderman or Superman. I just need these guys.”

(WATCH the video below)

Donut Miss The Chance To Share This Story With Your Friends