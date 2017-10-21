Boy Gives Away Lemonade and 100 Free Donuts to Police “Superheroes”

Boy Gives Away Lemonade and 100 Free Donuts to Police “Superheroes”

by -
0

Oliver Davis wanted to say thank you to all the police officers for their hard work. So he came up with a doughnut and lemonade stand for the police officers.

No money – he just wanted to remind the 100 police officers throughout the Kansas City area that people still care.

Oliver said: “I don’t need Batman, Spiderman or Superman. I just need these guys.”

(WATCH the video below)

Donut Miss The Chance To Share This Story With Your Friends