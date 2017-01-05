105-Year-old Cyclist Sets New World Record for Speed Culture

105-year-old Robert Marchand has set a new world record for fastest cycling time at a track near Paris.

Robert claims that he could have gotten a better time if he hadn’t missed the 10-minute warning sign near the end of his attempt.

The event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome was reportedly filled with cheering fans of the centenarian’s inspiring career.

“I’m not in such good shape as I was a couple of years back,” he told AFP news agency. “I am not here to be champion. I am here to prove that at 105 years old you can still ride a bike.”

