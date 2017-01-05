105-Year-old Cyclist Sets New World Record for Speed

105-Year-old Cyclist Sets New World Record for Speed

by -
0

robert-marchand-youtube

105-year-old Robert Marchand has set a new world record for fastest cycling time at a track near Paris.

On Wednesday, the French cyclist pedaled 14.08 miles in one hour – which is apparently 2.65 miles shorter than the previous record he set in 2014 for participants over the age 100. The impressive feat is now the most distance pedaled in an hour by someone 105-years-old or older.

Robert claims that he could have gotten a better time if he hadn’t missed the 10-minute warning sign near the end of his attempt.

RELATED17-Year-Old Blind Pole Vaulter Wins Bronze at State Championship

The event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome was reportedly filled with cheering fans of the centenarian’s inspiring career.

“I’m not in such good shape as I was a couple of years back,” he told AFP news agency. “I am not here to be champion. I am here to prove that at 105 years old you can still ride a bike.”

(WATCH the video below)

 

Pedal This Story Over To Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS