11 More Billionaires Take Buffett’s Giving Pledge

Eleven more wealthy American families have joined the Giving Pledge created by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, to commit at least half their wealth to charity.

92 families have vowed to give away half their assets, the pledge organization announced this week.

Among the new commitments are Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, Progressive Insurance Companies Chairman Peter Lewis, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, according to NBC.

“We’ve said from the beginning that this is a long-term effort, so it’s exciting to see continued progress over the last two years,” said Bill Gates, co-founder of the Giving Pledge, which was started in 2010.

For the full list of pledgers and personal letters by many of these pledgers outlining their commitment to give, visit www.givingpledge.org.