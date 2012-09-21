11 More Billionaires Take Buffett’s Giving Pledge

Eleven more wealthy American families have joined the Giving Pledge created by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, to commit at least half their wealth to charity.

92 families have vowed to give away half their assets, the pledge organization announced this week.

Among the new commitments are Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, Progressive Insurance Companies Chairman Peter Lewis, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, according to NBC.

“We’ve said from the beginning that this is a long-term effort, so it’s exciting to see continued progress over the last two years,” said Bill Gates, co-founder of the Giving Pledge, which was started in 2010.

The 92 pledgers range in age from 28 to 97. They represent 23 states and the District of Columbia, with the largest contingents from California and New York. They give to a wide variety of causes, including education, health, medical research, social services, the environment, and others. The pledgers are at different stages in their philanthropy – some have already given away the majority, while some are just getting started. But they have all committed to give half their wealth, with more than 30 pledging even more in their Giving Pledge letters.

For the full list of pledgers and personal letters by many of these pledgers outlining their commitment to give, visit www.givingpledge.org.

