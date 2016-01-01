 Generous Archives - Good News Network
Man’s Arrest Prompts Police to Buy, Bring Gifts to His Kids on Christmas

Inspiring

One of the Poorest Nations Now Tops US as World’s Most Charitable

World

Mailman Sees Boy Reading Junk Mail for Lack of Books; He Has Books Now!

Inspiring

Father Cries Tears of Joy When Son Surprises Him With New Home

Top Videos

Stranger Changes Child’s Life Posting This Photo of The “Sidewalk Scholar”

Inspiring

Saudi Prince Will Donate His $32 Billion Dollar Fortune to Charity

Inspiring

Take THAT, Taliban: Couple Creates 3D Hologram of Ancient Buddha Statue

World

Diners Worldwide Donate to Save Mom and Pop Shop

Inspiring

Great Job, US! Charitable Giving Hits an All-Time High

USA

Oldest Jockey and First Latino Ever to Win Triple Crown Donates Winnings

Sports

Mega-Stars Joke Around And Raise $21 Million For Charity in a Few Days

Celebrities

One Surprise After Another for Cute Kid Overcoming Illness in Indianapolis

Kids

Restaurant Regular Leaves $2000 Tip After Being Given Free Gumbo

Inspiring

Karma Comes Back Around for Man who Broke Religious Rule to Help Boy

Heroes

Stranger Buys Patrol Car at Auction to Give to Fallen Deputy’s Teenage Sons

Inspiring

Ozzy Osbourne Sends Big Check to Kids After Seeing Their “Crazy Train” Cover

Celebrities

Hungry Veteran With Cancer Dials 911, Gets Amazing Response

USA

Built by Quarterback Tim Tebow, Children’s Hospital in Asia Opens

Sports

In His Will, Man Gives Buddies Each $5000 With Orders to Go on Holiday

Inspiring

A Photo of Your Bare Feet Can Put Shoes on a Needy Child

Business
