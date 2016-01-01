Generous Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Generous
Man’s Arrest Prompts Police to Buy, Bring Gifts to His Kids on Christmas
Jan 1, 2016
Inspiring
One of the Poorest Nations Now Tops US as World’s Most Charitable
Nov 17, 2015
World
Mailman Sees Boy Reading Junk Mail for Lack of Books; He Has Books Now!
Jul 27, 2015
Inspiring
Father Cries Tears of Joy When Son Surprises Him With New Home
Jul 17, 2015
Top Videos
Stranger Changes Child’s Life Posting This Photo of The “Sidewalk Scholar”
Jul 13, 2015
Inspiring
Saudi Prince Will Donate His $32 Billion Dollar Fortune to Charity
Jul 2, 2015
Inspiring
Take THAT, Taliban: Couple Creates 3D Hologram of Ancient Buddha Statue
Jun 24, 2015
World
Diners Worldwide Donate to Save Mom and Pop Shop
Jun 22, 2015
Inspiring
Great Job, US! Charitable Giving Hits an All-Time High
Jun 18, 2015
USA
Oldest Jockey and First Latino Ever to Win Triple Crown Donates Winnings
Jun 7, 2015
Sports
Mega-Stars Joke Around And Raise $21 Million For Charity in a Few Days
May 29, 2015
Celebrities
One Surprise After Another for Cute Kid Overcoming Illness in Indianapolis
May 27, 2015
Kids
Restaurant Regular Leaves $2000 Tip After Being Given Free Gumbo
May 27, 2015
Inspiring
Karma Comes Back Around for Man who Broke Religious Rule to Help Boy
May 22, 2015
Heroes
Stranger Buys Patrol Car at Auction to Give to Fallen Deputy’s Teenage Sons
May 19, 2015
Inspiring
Ozzy Osbourne Sends Big Check to Kids After Seeing Their “Crazy Train” Cover
May 18, 2015
Celebrities
Hungry Veteran With Cancer Dials 911, Gets Amazing Response
May 14, 2015
USA
Built by Quarterback Tim Tebow, Children’s Hospital in Asia Opens
May 11, 2015
Sports
In His Will, Man Gives Buddies Each $5000 With Orders to Go on Holiday
May 8, 2015
Inspiring
A Photo of Your Bare Feet Can Put Shoes on a Needy Child
May 6, 2015
Business
1
2
3
...
17
Page 1 of 17
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
