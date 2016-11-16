After 56 Years and 200 Films, Jackie Chan Finally Receives an Oscar (WATCH)

After 56 Years and 200 Films, Jackie Chan Finally Receives an Oscar...

by McKinley Corbley

During the Governor’s Awards ceremony on Saturday, legendary marshal arts superstar Jackie Chan finally won an Oscar.

“Standing here is a dream,” said Chan at the podium. “After 56 years in the film industry, making more than 200 films, breaking so many bones, finally this is mine.”

The Governor’s Awards is an annual ceremony in which Oscars are conferred and distributed by the Academy’s Board of Governor’s. After the recipients are announced over the summer, there is an honorary gala to present the awards in November.

Also receiving the awards were documentarian Frederick Wiseman, casting director Lynn Stalmaster, and editor Anne V Coates.

