After 89-Year-old is Evicted, A Neighbor Buys Back Her Home (WATCH) Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Angie Tyma may have celebrated 89 different birthdays, but this one tops them all.

The senior has lived in the same house in Hudson, Florida for the last 35 years—a home purchased by a family friend in Europe after her Angie’s husband had died.

Last month, she was informed that the home she was renting had fallen into foreclosure, due to lack of payments on the mortgage.

POPULAR: Muslim-Owned Restaurant Offers Free Christmas Meal For Homeless and Elderly

After the senior took up residence in a Day’s Inn hotel room, the neighbors, seeing her furniture in the streets, became determined to bring her home.

Danielle Calder, who lives a few houses away, bought the property for $167,500 so she could become Angie’s landlord.

MORE: CEOs Give 50,000 Free Flights to Cancer Patients Traveling to Treatment

The Floridian was speechless, after being invited back to her old home, by the surprise waiting for her. Neighbors had collected and stored her possessions from the street and repainted the building before returning them home.

(WATCH the video below) – Photo from WFLA-TV Video

Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends…