These Anarchists Are Fixing Portland’s Pothole Problem Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

The potholes in Portland were getting worse and worse and the city residents kept waiting and waiting for someone to fix them.

That’s why these Oregon anarchists headed for the streets and took matters into their own hands.

CHECK OUT: Public Raises $100K For Widower Selling Kindling to Pay Wife’s Medical Bills

What they’re doing is technically illegal, however PARC says that they prefer to rely on community solutions instead of depending on the Portland Bureau of Transportation to fix their problems. Plus, they have already filled up 5 of the city’s potholes and are taking requests for more.

“The city of Portland has shown gross negligence in its inadequate preventative care through this winter’s storms, and through its slow repair of potholes as weather has improved,” says PARC. “Daily, this negligence is an active danger to cyclists and causes damage to people’s automobiles, and an increased risk of collision and bodily injury.”

“Portland Anarchist Road Care aims to mobilize crews throughout our city, in our neighborhoods, to patch our streets, build community, and continue to find solutions to community problems outside of the state.”

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by PARC)