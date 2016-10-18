Designer Turns Garage Door into Scary Monster with Chomping Jaws Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

The neighbors will surely die of fright when they see this toothy monster peering out from next door.

Since her Facebook video debuted, millions of people have commented and shared, as well as signed up on her website to get their own “Monster House” kits in time for the 31st.

“I can’t believe MILLIONS OF PEOPLE have watched my garage door go up and down!” Amanda exclaimed on her Facebook. “I can’t even keep up with the number! I’m so glad you all like my monster house! I am seriously blown away by the love here.”

