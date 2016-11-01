Cat Trapped Inside Pillar For 2 Weeks Rescued by Construction Workers Uplift

This cat got another shot at one of its nine lives thanks to some compassionate construction workers wielding power tools.

The workers cut open a hole in the pillar where they found a cat who had been trapped inside for two weeks..

“The builder was completely unaware that there was a cat hiding within the walls before enclosing the pillar and we were all happy to see it run free, towards its home!” the video’s description reads.

(WATCH the rescue video below)

