CEO Gifts 400 Apartments and 1,200 Cars to His Employees News

In celebration of Diwali, a Hindu festival of a lights, this diamond company CEO just gifted 1,716 of his employees holiday bonuses.

This isn’t the first time the 54-year-old Surat-based billionaire has shown his workers such generosity – Savji has distributed the bonuses as an annual Diwali ritual since 2011.

The rewards were in recognition of meeting company goals and incentivizing workers to continue their outstanding performance in the coming business year.

