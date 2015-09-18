Cooking Indian Food At Home: 7 Easy, Good-For-You Recipes

Indian food may seem elaborate to make, intimidating to eat, and overall, too exotic.

But there are good reasons to get past all that: multiple studies have shown that ingredients like curry and turmeric have multiple health benefits because they contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. The powerful one-two punch helps with digestion and may even aid in the prevention of certain illnesses.

These and other spices found in Indian cooking have proven in studies to be a nutritional way to treat or prevent some cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, autoimmune problems, and even neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

If you don’t know any quality Indian restaurants, fear not. Turmeric and curry can be found at most grocery stores and you can literally just add a few shakes of these spices to the dishes you normally prepare–especially turmeric, which adds very little perceptible flavor.

For those feeling adventurous, take a crack at the recipes below. These dishes are just as easy to make as any other meal you might whip up–but will make you look like an international chef de cuisine.

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower & Eggplant Curry (VIDEO Below)

Recipe by Neena of Kitchen Curry Master

Prep time 30 mins, cook time 35 mins, serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium eggplant

1 large sweet potato

1 medium cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

2 cups water

1 can crushed tomatoes (28 oz)

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons shredded/desiccated coconut (can be found in baking section)

2 teaspoons mustard seeds

1 tablespoon ground cumin & coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

Instructions:

Dice the eggplant into ½ inch pieces

Peel and dice the sweet potato into ½ inch pieces

Cut the cauliflower florets into 1 inch pieces

Peel and chop the garlic as finely as possible

Peel and chop the ginger as finely as possible

Have all ingredients ready at hand to pour

Heat the oil in the pan so it’s hot, then with the lid in your hand add the mustard seeds and cover quickly, let it pop for about 30 seconds

Put the heat on low for 1 minute and carefully open the lid and add the crushed canned tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coconut, salt, water, ground cumin & coriander, turmeric powder and chili powder. Stir it well and then add the sweet potato, cauliflower and eggplant and stir again

Simmer on a low to medium heat for 30 minutes with the lid on, stirring occasionally

Serve. We suggest accompanying with rice, quinoa or cous cous, or non gluten free options such as naan or pita bread.

WATCH the video below to see her do it!

Pork Koftas with Jalfrezi

Prep time 10 minutes, cooking time 10-12 minutes, serves 2-3

Ingredients

1 lb ground pork

1/2 cup minced red onion

1 tbsp Curry Powder

1 jar Sharwood’s Indian Cooking Sauce Tikka Masala (vegetarian / $14.95 on Amazon)

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the pork, onion and curry powder.

Mold into 6 sausage shapes, placing a skewer in each one.

Grill over a medium heat, turning occasionally for 10-12 minutes until thoroughly cooked.

Warm through the Jalfrezi Cooking Sauce to serve with the Koftas.

Southern Indian Vegetable Curry

Recipe by Susan Harrell, Founder of Endurance Zone Ingredients 1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon or a thumb size knob of ginger, minced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 small chili pepper, minced

1 small aubergine (eggplant), cubed

6 tomatoes, diced

1 cup hericot-verts or small green beans

1 medium sweet potato, cubed

1 cup reduced fat coconut milk

6 coriander seeds

1 tablespoon garam masala (a blend of ground spices common in India containing peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon or cassia bark, nutmeg and mace, cardamom, bay leaf and cumin)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon curry

1/4 teaspoon mustard

kosher salt

Put the eggplant in a strainer and toss with salt. Let sit while you

start cooking the other ingredients.

Saute the onion, pepper and ginger in olive oil for about 3-4 minutes.

Season with a pinch of everything. Add in the garlic and cook for a minute at most.

Toss in the potatoes and saute for another minute or so with a pinch of the spices.

Pour in the coconut milk and simmer for about 10 minutes.

10 minutes.

Toss in the eggplant and tomatoes, adjust seasoning, simmer for 7 minutes.

minutes.

Finally, throw in the green beans and the rest of the seasoning and let simmer for another 7-10 minutes.

let simmer for another 7-10 minutes.

Serve over some basmati rice or naan bread and garnish with cilantro

Recipe From Darshi Shah, upcoming author of R.I.G.H.T. Diet for Autoimmunity

Ingredients

4 large tomatoes, skinned & pureed

2 cups water for gravy

¼ head cauliflower

1 large Russet potato, quartered

2 small carrots

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

¼ cup total of mix of Corn meal and rice flour for coating

1 clove garlic, minced

1-inch piece ginger, finely chopped

2 Tablespoons of coriander leaves, finely sliced

1 ½ Tablespoons oil

½ teaspoon salt (to taste – for gravy)

¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder

¼ teaspoon clove powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon salt (to taste – for koftas)

Several grinds of black pepper

Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile wash and place the potato, cauliflower and peeled carrots in a baking pan. Cook for 30 minutes.

After cooking, the vegetables are cooled and grated into a mixing bowl.

Add ¼ teaspoon salt to the mixture.

Form into 18 small balls (koftas) and roll into plate filled with cornmeal and rice flour to coat.

Deep fry the balls (medium heat) until golden brown and crisp. Keep aside on paper towels.

Heat oil in a nonstick wok/pan.

Add and sauté onions until golden brown.

Lower heat and add ginger, garlic, and powder of clove, cinnamon, turmeric. Stir.

Cook through and mix the spices evenly. (2 minutes)

Add tomato puree and simmer on low until well cooked.

Add 2 cups water, salt, pepper, and chili powder and increase the heat to high. NOTE: partially cover the sauce. Be careful about splashing of hot tomato gravy Once a boil has been reached, turn off the heat.

When serving, add the koftas to the hot gravy and garnish with coriander leaves. Spicy Rice (VIDEO below)

Recipe by Neena, Author of Authentic Indian Food Made Simple

Ingredients

1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

½ tablespoon salt

4 cups cooked basmati rice (hot or cold is fine)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion

½ cup cashew nuts

½ cup raisins

½ cup frozen corn

¼ cup water

1 handful fresh cilantro

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon chili powder*

Instructions

Peel and dice the onion into ½ inch squares

Peel and chop the garlic as finely as possible

Lightly chop the cilantro

Have all ingredients ready at hand to pour

Heat the oil in the pan so it’s hot then add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and garlic. Let it sizzle for 30 seconds with the lid on.

Put the heat on low for 1 minute then carefully take the lid off and add the onions, cashew nuts, corn and raisins, stir and simmer for 5 minutes

Now add the cooked rice, chili powder, turmeric powder, water, salt and ¾ handful of cilantro. Stir and let it simmer for 5 minutes with the lid on (careful not to let the rice stick to the pan)

Serve and garnish with remaining fresh cilantro

Suggest serving with plain yogurt.

Thai Green Chicken Curry





Prep time 5 minutes, cooking time 5 minutes, serves 2-3

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 chicken breasts (sliced)

1 jar Sharwood’s Thai Green Curry Cook-In Sauce (which contains traces of anchovies/ $10.59 on Amazon)

1 cup of red pepper, sliced

1 cup of snow peas.

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok then fry the chicken for 2 minutes.

Add the pepper and continue to fry for 2 minutes.

Add Sharwood’s Thai Green Curry sauce and simmer for 3 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through thoroughly.

Stir through the snow peas, cook for a further minute and serve.

And of course, we couldn’t forget dessert!

Kheer (Indian Rice Pudding)

Recipe by Sonali Dev, author of the upcoming book The Bollywood Bride

Ingredients

1/2 cup rice

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 pinch cardamom powder

2 pinch nutmeg powder

A few strands of saffron

1/2 cup raisins/cashes/almonds

Instructions

Soak the rice in 2 cups of water for half an hour, then cook until soft and drain.

Transfer cooked rice to a heavy bottom skillet, add 1 tbsp butter or ghee and cook for 3-4 minutes

Pour milk+cream over rice and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and continue boiling for another 10 minutes, stirring frequently , till milk thickens.

Stir in the sugar, crushed nuts and saffron.

Mix well, stirring over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Add the cardamom and nutmeg powder.

Serve cold and garnish with a few strands of saffron.

