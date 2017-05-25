Courageous 20-Year-old Prevents Church From Burning Down Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

CJ Sparks may have been sent by God to put out this church fire – or he may have just been in the right place at the right time.

Either way, if it weren’t for the courageous actions of the 20-year-old, the Advent Lutheran Church in Citrus Heights, California almost certainly would have been seriously damaged by the blaze.

CJ called the fire department, but he didn’t know if they would arrive in time. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

He went inside the church and grabbed several fire extinguishers. CJ then spent the next fifteen minutes extinguishing the blaze alongside a neighboring woman who grabbed her garden hose after spotting the smoke. By the time the firefighters arrived, most of the fire had already been taken care of.

It’s a good thing that CJ acted so instinctively, too – the flames were on the side of the building containing the church’s food pantry, which they use to feed hundreds of homeless people every week.

All in a day’s work for CJ the good Samaritan.

Reprint