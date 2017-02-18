Watch Dancing Dads in Tutus Steal the Show in Students’ Ballet Class Uplift

Good Laugh by Good News Network

These dads may not know a thing about ballet, but that didn’t stop them from putting their best foot forward and donning little pink tutus for the sake of their talented daughters.

While the moms were shaking their stuff in the hip hop class, a number of daring dads attempted to do ballet with their girls.

They may look awkward attempting an arabesque, but the resulting video has made them stars of the dance season…

