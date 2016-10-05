Filmmaker’s Drone Accidentally Snaps Striking Image of Newlyweds on Rooftop

This mysterious wedding couple has been the subject of an internet search ever since a drone accidentally took their picture.

Brandon Li was trying to capture the sunset with his Phantom 3 drone in Hong Kong on September 28th.

When he was reviewing the footage later, however, he saw a pair of newly-weds sprawled out on a rooftop garden.

Hoping his friends might know who the anonymous duo is, Brandon posted the photo to Facebook.

Though the couple’s identity hasn’t yet been discovered, people all over social media have fallen in love with the striking image.

Photo by Brandon Li