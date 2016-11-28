Girl Finds Discarded Winning Lotto Ticket, Uses Money to Feed Homeless Uplift

Phoebe Brown experienced a lucky financial windfall when she found a winning lotto ticket on the floor of a supermarket – but this loving little girl wasn’t about to keep the cash for herself.

Instead of spending the money on herself, however, Phoebe used it to buy food for the Sycamore Hills Elementary School food drive. Thanks to Phoebe’s generous donation, the school was able to donate over 1,700 canned goods, 541 of which were contributed by the 2nd grade class.

The outpouring of groceries led the Sycamore Hills Elementary to winning the Independence School District’s 150th anniversary food drive competition. As a reward, the school’s gym teacher Herb Horseman allowed the 2nd grade class to shave his big, long bushy beard

