Single Mom Parlays Small Lottery Win into Fund For Homeless Man In the Cold

A single mother may have won the lottery, but it was a homeless man’s lucky day when she turned a two dollar bet into nearly $15,000 to help the man get back on his feet.

Sofia Andrade spent her last two dollars on an instant lottery ticket and won $200. On her way home with her winnings, she noticed a homeless man at a stop sign.

She invited the man, Glenn Williams, for a cup of coffee and he was so grateful he couldn’t stop crying on the drive.

With temperatures forecast to plunge in New Bedford, Massachusetts that night, Andrade found out local shelters were full — so she used her winnings to put Williams up for the night in a hotel.

She posted about the encounter on Facebook, and soon other people were pitching in. A barber gave Williams a free haircut, friends donated cold weather gear and a kid even sent the homeless man a Valentine’s card.

Andrade wasn’t done helping Williams. She set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $5,000 for the homeless man. In just two days, it’s raised $14,891.

