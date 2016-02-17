Single Mom Parlays Small Lottery Win into Fund For Homeless Man In the Cold Uplift

Heroes by Terry Turner

A single mother may have won the lottery, but it was a homeless man’s lucky day when she turned a two dollar bet into nearly $15,000 to help the man get back on his feet.

Sofia Andrade spent her last two dollars on an instant lottery ticket and won $200. On her way home with her winnings, she noticed a homeless man at a stop sign.

She invited the man, Glenn Williams, for a cup of coffee and he was so grateful he couldn’t stop crying on the drive.

She posted about the encounter on Facebook, and soon other people were pitching in. A barber gave Williams a free haircut, friends donated cold weather gear and a kid even sent the homeless man a Valentine’s card.

Andrade wasn’t done helping Williams. She set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $5,000 for the homeless man. In just two days, it’s raised $14,891.

(WATCH the video below from WCVB News) — Photo: WCVB video

