Homeless Man Who Became Hero in Manchester Bombing Rewarded With Housing Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Stephen Jones has been hailed as a homeless hero after he came to the aid of people during the Manchester bombing on Monday – and now he is being rewarded for his kindness.

Stephen and his friend Chris Parker – who is also homeless – were sleeping on the streets in northwest Manchester near the local arena during an Ariana Grande concert when they heard an explosion. They rushed towards the sound of the chaos and found dozens of parents and children running out of the building, many of which were injured. As they went further into the chaos, they saw the full extent of the blast.

After they were interviewed over the events of the evening, viewers were touched by the compassion showed by the two friends. One Manchester local, Diane Moore, set up a Just Giving crowdfunding page that has already raised $30,000 to buy permanent housing for the homeless men.

David Sullivan, the co-chairman of English Premier League club West Ham United took to social media to find the homeless heroes and offer them 6 months free rent to help them get back on their feet. Sullivan and his son have since found Stephen and assisted him in getting his life in order.

“Dave and myself were both hugely impressed by the bravery shown by Steve, the emergency services and all those who rushed to the aid of those affected by the Manchester attack,” said Sullivan in a statement. “This was a terrible incident, but the response of the people of Manchester has been one of bravery, togetherness and resilience – the hallmarks of what makes Britain such a fantastic place.

“Steve was just one of hundreds of people who forgot about their own safety and rushed to the aid of others, and we were both moved by his story.”

“We are just trying to work out with a charity in Manchester how we pay for the accommodation for six months and give him some money for clothes and other essentials to give him as chance of getting a job and a normal life.”

