Husband Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating Kidney to His Wife (Video)

Husband Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating Kidney to His Wife (Video) Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Scott Chafian is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with Cindy by staying true to his vows and caring for his wife “in sickness” as in health.

CHECK OUT: After Marrying On Her ‘Deathbed,’ This Bride Made a Miraculous Recovery After Quitting 1 Food

Scott got tested to see if he could donate a kidney of his own – and lo and behold, he was a perfect match.

“I was lucky enough that I could give my kidney to the person who I love most in this world,” says the Suffolk, Virginia husband. “It’s miraculous.”

(WATCH the moving video below)

Click To Share The Love With Your Friends