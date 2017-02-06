Instead of Sending Holiday Cards to Customers, Business Buys Renewable Energy for Kenyans News

This company divested the funds that they would usually be spending on holiday cards to make a difference in the world instead.

Qmarkets, a global provider of enterprise idea and innovation management software, has partnered with UK-based charity Renewable World, to provide renewable energy to communities on the shores of Lake Victoria, Kenya.

Vice President of Marketing Eran Tsur shared “We heard about the brilliant life-changing work that Renewable World is doing across the globe, and we felt that partnering with them could be our way to contribute to this noble cause while at the same time sharing this gift of giving with our amazing customers and partners.”

Marie Hounslow, Fundraising Manager at Renewable World, stated that, “We were delighted when Qmarkets decided to support our Lake Victoria Appeal that has helped bring access to energy to fishing communities in Kenya. We thought this was a wonderful and thoughtful way of celebrating the holiday season and raising awareness of the work we do to tackle energy poverty in developing countries.”

Renewable World asks communities about their needs, assesses the natural resources available to them; and works with them to plan renewable energy systems that will provide them with important resources, such as water, light, or electricity.

“Partnering with the Renewable World on this special project was our way to contribute and to say thank you to all our contacts who helped make 2016 such a great year for us,” says Noam Danon, Qmarkets’ CEO. “We are proud to take part in this life-changing initiative and we’re especially proud to see that our contacts have appreciated this project.”

