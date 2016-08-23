Internet Comes Together To Help Girl With Autism Replace Her Favorite Shirt

Because 10-year-old Cami Skouson has autism, she has been fixated on the same flowery pink shirt that she got from Target five years ago.

But after constant wear, the child’s shirt became too tattered for use.

Her post was shared over 40,000 times on social media, news stations, and radio shows until the packages started pouring in.

Over 178 shirts have been shipped to Cami’s home in Utah since the photo went viral and Target has even offered to remake the tee in larger sizes so she can continue wearing them as an adult.

“I don’t know how much she understands, but when she first saw multiples of the shirt, she was a little confused, because she’s only ever had one at a time,” Deborah told Today. “She likes to pick up each one of them, and she rubs them against her face and smells them, and just gets a big smile on her face.”

